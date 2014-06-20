Adam Bain, Twitter's president of global revenue, stands in a conference room at his company's San Francisco, California headquarters July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Twitter Inc split the roles of recently departed chief operating officer, Ali Rowghani, at a time when the microblogging site is seeking to revive slowing user growth.

Adam Bain is in charge of revenue and partnerships while Gabriel Stricker is responsible for marketing and media, according to their latest Twitter profiles.

The social media company's web site shows Bain's role as president of global revenue, while Stricker is vice president of marketing and communications.

Technology news website Re/code earlier reported about the management changes on Thursday. (on.recode.net/1l9gjX0)

Twitter could not be immediately reached for comment outside of regular U.S. business hours.

Rowghani, once seen as an influential No. 2 who oversaw Twitter's product development, finances and deal making, departed after clashing with Chief Executive Dick Costolo over whether he should continue to oversee product innovation.

A second consecutive quarter of lackluster user growth by Twitter is testing the patience of investors. Twitter also raised concerns by saying its 255 million monthly users appeared to be checking the service less frequently than a year ago.

Twitter shares, which closed at $38.90 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, have lost about 42 percent of their value since the beginning of the year.

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora and Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)