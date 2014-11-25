The Twitter logo is pictured at its headquarters on Market Street in San Francisco, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Twitter Inc is in talks to buy Shots, a selfie photo-sharing app, CNBC reported, citing a source close to the Justin Bieber-backed company.

The microblogging website is particularly interested in the app's more than 3 million users, nearly two-thirds of whom are women under 24, CNBC said. (cnb.cx/1AQ7U34)

A Twitter spokesperson said the company does not comment on rumor and speculation. Shots could not be reached immediately for comment.

