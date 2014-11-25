Software maker MuleSoft soars in debut
MuleSoft Inc's shares jumped as much as 52.5 percent in their debut on Friday, giving the enterprise software company a market capitalization of about $3.27 billion.
Twitter Inc is in talks to buy Shots, a selfie photo-sharing app, CNBC reported, citing a source close to the Justin Bieber-backed company.
The microblogging website is particularly interested in the app's more than 3 million users, nearly two-thirds of whom are women under 24, CNBC said. (cnb.cx/1AQ7U34)
A Twitter spokesperson said the company does not comment on rumor and speculation. Shots could not be reached immediately for comment.
HELSINKI Nokia's head of mobile networks, the division which accounted for more than half of Finnish telecom network equipment maker's sales last year, is leaving the company.
Tesla Inc said on Friday it had raised about $1.2 billion, roughly 20 percent more than it had planned, by selling common shares and convertible debt, ahead of the launch of the crucial Model 3 sedan.