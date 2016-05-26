A 3D-printed logo for Twitter is seen in this picture illustration made in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Twitter Inc said senior executives Jana Messerschmidt and Nathan Hubbard are planning to leave the company in its latest management shuffle.

Messerschmidt, who leads the company's business development program, has spent six years at Twitter while Hubbard has led its commerce and media division for nearly three years.

Ali Jafari, who runs the social media company's Amplify video ads business, will now head the units under a unified structure.

Twitter, whose user growth has been stagnating, has come under considerable pressure to convince investors that it can turn itself around. The company's shares touched a record low earlier this week.

Four top executives left the company shortly before it reported quarterly earnings in February, when it said it had no growth in users for the first time since it went public in 2013.

Chief Executive Jack Dorsey has added a number of executives in the past few months, including American Express Co senior executive Leslie Berland as Twitter's chief marketing officer.

Technology website Re/code first reported the news of the latest departures on Thursday.

Twitter's shares have fallen nearly 37.7 percent this year.

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)