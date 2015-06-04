The Twitter logo is shown on smartphone in front of a displayed stock graph in central Bosnian town of Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, in this April 29, 2015 photo illustration. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Twitter Inc appointed Robert Kaiden, 48, as chief accounting officer.

Gordon Lee, the interim chief accounting officer, will continue to work as controller at the microblogging company.

Kaiden, who has worked at Deloitte & Touche LLP [DLTE.UL] for about 14 years, will receive gross salary of $350,000 at an annualised rate at Twitter. (1.usa.gov/1RNhwkT)

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)