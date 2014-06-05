SAN FRANCISCO Twitter Inc said Wednesday it will acquire Namo Media, a technology firm specializing in "native advertising" for mobile devices.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Namo Media said in a blog post that its technology would be rolled into MoPub, the ad serving platform that Twitter purchased last year for more than $300 million (178.69 million pounds).

The combined platform would improve the social media power's ability to deliver "native ads" - promotional material that blends into mobile apps and mobile websites.

"We share a vision for how native advertising can improve the state of mobile app monetization for marketers, app publishers, and users," Kevin Weil, Twitter vice president of product, said in a blog post.

Venture capital firms that backed Namo Media included Google Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz and Betaworks.

