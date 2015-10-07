Electronic cables are silhouetted next to the logo of Twitter in this September 23, 2014 illustration photo in Sarajevo. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Alphabet Inc, formerly Google Inc, announced a new open source code that allows faster loading of Web pages with heavy content such as video, animation and graphics on smartphones and tablets.

Twitter Inc, LinkedIn Corp, Pinterest, WordPress.com, Chartbeat, Parse.ly and Adobe Analytics are among some of the technology companies that will adopt the code, called accelerated mobile pages (AMP), Alphabet said on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1FTemdM)

Separately, Twitter said in a blog post that it would adopt the code for its microblogging apps for iOS and Android operating systems.

