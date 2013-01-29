Citigroup sees 10 percent-plus rise in quarterly markets revenue
NEW YORK Citigroup expects first-quarter trading revenue will be up by a "low double-digit" percentage from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Tuesday.
Tyco International Ltd TYC.N, a fire safety and security systems maker, reported better-than-expected first-quarter results, helped by higher margins at its North America business and an increase in global products revenue.
Earnings from continuing operations rose to $159 million, or 34 cents per share, for the quarter ended December 28, from $98 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company posted a profit of 40 cents per share from continuing operations.
Sales rose 5 percent to $2.6 billion.
Analysts expected a profit of 39 cents per share on revenue of $2.57 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Tyco, reporting its second quarterly results as a standalone company, said its board proposed a 7 percent increase in annual dividend.
Tyco International split its operations into three units in September. The North American home security arm, ADT ADT.N, operates as a separate company, while its flow control unit was sold off to Pentair Ltd (PNR.N).
Operating margins at the company's fire detection and suppression systems business focused on North America rose more than 2 percentage points in the quarter.
Sales from the global products business, which makes fire protection, security and life safety products for institutional customers and governments, rose 16 percent to $534 million.
Shares of the company closed at 30.70 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
DETROIT U.S. truck maker Navistar International Corp on Tuesday reported a much wider-than-expected quarterly loss on continued industry weakness but said its new product line positioned it well for an expected market rebound in the second half of 2017.
Delta Air Lines Inc on Monday cut its operating margin forecast for the current quarter, citing higher costs, and said it expected passenger unit revenue, a closely watched revenue metric, to be at the lower end of its forecast.