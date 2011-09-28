Tyson Fresh Meats Inc. is recalling about 131,300 pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli, federal officials said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that the department became aware of the problem Monday when the agency was notified by the Ohio Department of Health of E. coli illnesses in Butler County, with onset dates from September 8 through September 11.

Leftover ground beef collected from a home on September 19 tested positive for E. coli Tuesday, the agriculture department said.

The products being recalled include Kroger-brand ground beef with a product code D-0211 QW; Butcher's Brand beef with a product code D-0211 LWIF; and generic label beef with a product code D-0211 LWI. All the beef was produced August 23, and has a "best before or freeze by" date of September 12.

Tyson Fresh Meats, which is based in Emporia, Kansas, noted in a news release that given the "best before" date, it is likely most of the affected product has already been consumed. However, the company urges consumers to check their freezers and if they find the product in question, to return or discord it. The recall is voluntary, Tyson said.

(Reporting Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Jerry Norton)