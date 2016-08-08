Tyson food meat products are shown in this photo illustration in Encinitas, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) said profits should reach record highs this year and next as its focus on higher-margin packaged products pays off, after low feed and livestock costs helped quarterly earnings smash analysts' expectations on Monday.

Shares of the biggest U.S. meat processor and the maker of Ball Park brand hot dogs reached an all-time high of $75.46 before easing in mid-afternoon trading.

The company has cashed in as costs for livestock have fallen due to larger herd sizes and a decline in prices for grain used to feed the animals due to massive global inventories. It also has benefited by shifting its strategy toward selling prepared food items that command higher margins than commodity meats.

"Tyson is firing on all cylinders right now, and with corn below $3.40/bushel, we think the lights will stay on at the party for some time," JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman said in a note.

Food companies, including Tyson and rival Hormel Foods Corp (HRL.N), must adapt their product lines as consumers are increasingly turning to fresher items and those perceived to be healthier and away from processed foods.

Tyson said its retail sales volumes of fresh meat were growing, with consumers shopping more on the perimeter of grocery stores. It also said it may expand into organically raised chicken.

"That is something we're squarely focused on as consumers are demanding products in that area," President Tom Hayes told reporters on a conference call.

Perdue Farms, a privately held competitor to Tyson, has been selling organic chicken since 2011 and says it is the largest U.S. organic-certified chicken producer.

Overall, supplies of chicken, beef and pork are expected to rise next year, which could pressure meat prices and processors' earnings. But Hayes said Tyson executives "don't feel threatened" by the outlook.

"The consumer is coming toward these companies with their interest in protein," Stephens analyst Farha Aslam said.

Tyson's operating margins in the third quarter ended on July 2 were a record 8.2 percent, up from 5.6 percent a year earlier, according to the company.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $484 million, or $1.25 per share, in the quarter, from $343 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.21 per share. Sales fell 6.6 percent to $9.40 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $9.33 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Alan Crosby)