Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) said on Friday the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv) will decrease pork production by 2 percent to 4 percent.
Tyson made the comments during its quarterly earning conference call. PEDv is a fatal pig virus that is spreading across the United States and Canada. Tyson Foods, based in Springdale, Arkansas, is the largest U.S. meat processor.
Tyson reported net income rose to $254 million, or 72 cents per share, from $173 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier, beating analysts estimates.
(Reporting By Meredith Davis)
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.