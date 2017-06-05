Brent crude oil bounces back above $45, but excess weighs
LONDON Oil edged up from multi-month lows on Thursday, but prices remained under pressure from a supply glut that has persisted despite OPEC-led efforts to balance the market.
DUBAI - Business growth in the United Arab Emirates' non-oil private sector fell to a six-month low in May as output growth slowed, a survey of companies showed on Monday.
The seasonally adjusted Emirates NBD UAE Purchasing Managers' Index, which covers manufacturing and services, slipped to 54.3 last month from 56.1 in April. Above 50 indicates expansion; below that shows contraction.
"The decline in the headline PMI reading in May comes off very high readings from February through March," said Khatija Haque, head of regional research at Emirates NBD.
"The data still show a solid expansion in output and domestic demand in May, although external demand appears to have softened."
Output growth fell to 57.4 in May from 63.7 in April. Growth in new orders dropped to 57.5 from 58.0. Employment growth slowed to 50.7.
Output prices fell outright last month for the second straight month. Input prices dropped for the first time in eight months.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)
WASHINGTON The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased slightly last week, but remains at levels consistent with a tight labor market.
LONDON Large amounts of business investment is being postponed because of uncertainty over the future outcome of Brexit negotiations so Britain should seek clarity as early as possible over a transition arrangement, finance minister Philip Hammond said.