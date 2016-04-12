A worker from United attends to some customers during their check in process at Newark International airport in New Jersey, in this file photo dated November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N) will likely comply with two hedge funds' request and add directors to its board, including an independent chairman, CNBC reported on Monday.

An agreement with the funds, PAR Capital Management Inc and Altimeter Capital Management LP, may come within the next week, CNBC reported, citing unidentified sources.

The funds, which together own about 7 percent of the U.S. airline, launched a fight for control in March, proposing a slate of directors led by former Continental Airlines Chief Executive Gordon Bethune to shake up the board of the poorly performing airline.

United tried to placate shareholders by expanding its board by three directors in March. The new appointments included James Whitehurst, former chief operating officer of Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) and Robert Milton, former chief executive of Air Canada (AC.TO).

United declined to comment.

Altimeter and PAR could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Peter Cooney)