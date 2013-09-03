SAN FRANCISCO Privately held ride service Uber, which has raised more than $300 million from investors, announced on Tuesday it hired a chief financial officer and a head of growth with experience at publicly held companies Google Inc and Facebook Inc.

Uber said on a blog post it hired Brent Callinicos, most recently treasurer and chief accountant at Google, as CFO. It also hired Ed Baker, previously head of international growth at Facebook, as head of growth.

The company said it also hired Emil Michael, formerly chief operating officer at influence-measurement service Klout, as senior vice president of business.

When asked whether Uber was planning an IPO, spokesman Andrew Noyes directed a reporter to Tuesday's blog by Uber Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick, which Noyes said spoke for itself.

Last month, Kalanick said his company had raised $258 million from investors led by Google Ventures, bringing Uber's total funding to $307 million.

(This story corrects headline and first paragraph to reflect that Uber is not a ridesharing company. It also corrects fourth paragraph to refer to Tuesday's blog post, not last month's post.)

(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by David Gregorio)