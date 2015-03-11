The logo of car-sharing service app Uber on a smartphone over a reserved lane for taxis in a street is seen in this photo illustration taken in Madrid on December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/Files

A U.S. judge on Wednesday denied ride-hailing app Uber's request that its drivers be deemed independent contractors rather than employees.

The ruling, from U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco, comes in a case brought on behalf of Uber drivers who contend they are employees and entitled to reimbursement for expenses including gas and vehicle maintenance.

