The Uber logo is seen on a vehicle near Union Square in San Francisco, California, U.S. May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo

SAN FRANCISCO A U.S. judge on Thursday said ride service Uber [UBER.UL] and its drivers have failed to provide enough information for him to rule on a proposed settlement in a lawsuit over driver benefits.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco ordered both sides to submit additional briefs, saying the settlement worth up to $100 million could still be clarified to win his preliminary approval.

