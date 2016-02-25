Jason Dalton is seen on closed circuit television during his arraignment in Kalamazoo County, Michigan, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kalamazoo County Court

DETROIT The lawyer for family members of an Uber driver charged with murdering six people in Michigan said on Thursday the man had been depressed in the days before the shooting spree but they had no explanation for it.

Attorney Paul Vlachos said on ABC's "Good Morning America" that Jason Dalton, 45, was "acting different" in days leading up to Saturday's spree. Dalton is charged with shooting eight people, killing six of them, in a five-hour period in between driving customers for the Uber car service in Kalamazoo, Michigan, about 150 miles (240 km) west of Detroit.

Vlachos could not immediately be reached to comment further and Dalton's attorney, Eusebio Solis, could not be reached on Thursday.

Dalton's wife thought he was acting differently in days leading up to the shootings and he responded to her concerns by telling her that he was tired, Vlachos said.

"He seemed to be depressed and down, which was not his normal character," Vlachos told ABC, in describing the wife's comments about the father of two.

Vlachos said Dalton's family does not know a motive for his actions. He described Dalton as usually "fairly gregarious" and a good father of two children.

Vlachos said Dalton's wife was "still in disbelief."

"There was nothing to indicate that something like this would occur," he told ABC.

The family had previously said they were devastated by the news and saddened for the victims and their survivors.

Dalton is being held in Kalamazoo County Jail after bail was denied on Monday in a court hearing in which a detective testified that Dalton admitted to the shooting rampage.

