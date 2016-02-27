Jason Dalton is seen on closed circuit television during his arraignment in Kalamazoo County, Michigan, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kalamazoo County Court/Handout via Reuters

The wife of the Uber driver charged with murdering six people as he drove through Kalamazoo, Michigan, last week has filed for divorce, her attorney said on Saturday.

Carole Dalton filed for divorce in Kalamazoo County Family Court on Thursday, and the next day the court papers were served to her husband, Jason Dalton, in jail, said her attorney, Paul Vlachos.

The couple have been married since 1995 and have a 15-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter, Vlachos said.

Jason Dalton, 45, was "acting different" in the days leading up to the Feb. 20 shooting spree, Vlachos said on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Thursday, but there was nothing to indicate he would carry out such a violent attack.

Dalton is charged with shooting eight people, killing six of them, in a five-hour period in Kalamazoo, located about 150 miles (240 km) west of Detroit. Police were investigating reports Dalton may have driven customers of the Uber car-hailing service the night of the rampage.

He was arrested early last Sunday.

Dalton's family has said they were saddened for the victims and their survivors.

Dalton is being held in Kalamazoo County Jail after bail was denied at a court hearing on Monday, when a detective testified Dalton admitted to the shooting rampage.

