A 14-year-old Michigan girl, critically wounded in a deadly shooting spree for which Uber driver has been charged, was taken off a ventilator and is breathing on her own, her mother said.

Abigail Kopf had been in critical condition following the five-hour shooting rampage that killed six people on Feb. 20 in Kalamazoo, about 150 miles (240 km) west of Detroit, but her mother said online that her daughter's condition was improving.

"They are taking my beautiful daughter off her ventilator within the next hour to see if she'll start breathing on her own," Vickie Kopf said on Facebook on Sunday.

Two hours later, she said they had removed the ventilator. "She's breathing on her own and she wiped off her own face," the mother said.

Jason Dalton, 45, is charged with shooting eight people, killing six of them in between driving customers for the Uber car service.

He was arrested early Feb. 21 and denied bail the next day after a court hearing in which a detective testified that Dalton admitted to the shooting spree.

Tiana Carruthers, 25, also was seriously wounded but expected to recover.

