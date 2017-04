U.S. President Barack Obama hosts dinner and delivers remarks for U.S. Governors Association at The White House in Washington, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Monday he had called leaders in Michigan to offer federal support for an investigation into a fatal shooting over the weekend in Kalamazoo.

A Michigan man who worked as an Uber driver was under arrest on Sunday for the shooting as police investigated reports he may have driven customers of the car-hailing service the night of the rampage.

