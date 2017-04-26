Twitter rolls out tweaks to its website, mobile applications
Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.
SEOUL A South Korean court on Wednesday ruled that the ride-hailing group Uber Technologies Inc illegally used private vehicles for commercial purposes, in the latest legal setback for the U.S. firm in Asia's fourth biggest economy.
Uber's operations in South Korea were not expected to be impacted by the ruling, since it suspended its UberX service after prosecutors filed charges against the local unit in 2014 for violating the transport law, a company spokeswoman said.
Uber's local unit has "admitted and repented" its illegal act and resolved the issue, a judge at Seoul Central District Court said in a ruling. The company was fined 10 million won ($8,863).
"Uber respects the court's decision and we are looking forward to strengthening our partnership with the government and serving riders, drivers and cities in Korea," the company said in a statement.
Uber's South Korean unit continues to offer its premium taxi service, UberBLACK, and uberASSIST for seniors and people with disabilities, as those services do not use private vehicles, the spokeswoman said.
The U.S.-based company links users to both licensed taxis and unlicensed cars and drivers, a business model that has faced legal challenges in several other cities across the world.
Uber's investors include Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and GV, formerly known as Google Ventures (GOOGL.O).
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Randy Fabi)
SAN FRANCISCO Snap Inc's 's share price fell 3.4 percent on Thursday and was in danger of falling below its initial public offering price, highlighting investors' loss of confidence in the social media company that faces fierce competition from Facebook.
Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] was sued on Thursday by a woman who said top executives at the company improperly obtained her medical records after she was raped by a driver in India, according to court documents.