Blackstone may have to financially engineer itself

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - In a sense, Blackstone is back where it started. On June 22, 2007, at what turned out to be a market peak, Steve Schwarzman and Pete Peterson took their private-equity firm public in a ballyhooed transaction that inspired rivals to do the same. A decade on, the firm's units are trading only just above the $31 price where they sold ahead of their New York Stock Exchange debut. A better result over the next 10 years could require Blackstone to financially re-engi