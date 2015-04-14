MILAN The chief executive of UBI Banca (UBI.MI) said on Tuesday there were no contacts with Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) over a possible tie-up and said he was in no rush to take part in industry consolidation.

Bankers say UBI, Italy's fifth biggest bank, is the most likely domestic candidate to take over Monte dei Paschi, which has been told by the European Central Bank to find a buyer quickly because of its fragile state.

Speculation about a tie-up between the two has intensified following a government reform forcing UBI and nine other big cooperative banks to convert into joint-stock companies within 18 months. This is expected to lead to a wave of mergers.

UBI CEO Victor Massiah said on Tuesday any tie-up for his bank would take place only after shareholders vote on dropping the lender's cooperative status, something that is expected to happen from September onwards.

He reiterated that there had been no talks with Monte dei Paschi, pouring cold water on market speculation that UBI may soon come to the rescue of the Tuscan-based bank.

A banker with direct knowledge of the situation said Monte dei Paschi might be too big a bite for UBI alone given its 23 billion euros of bad loans, or one in five customer loans. This source said breaking up Monte dei Paschi or selling its bad assets could be a solution.

Any buyer would also face existing and possible future lawsuits against Monte dei Paschi, following a scandal about loss-making derivatives that still weigh on its balance sheet.

On Friday, Monte dei Paschi said it was breaching regulatory limits because its 3.4-billion euro exposure to Japanese bank Nomura (8604.T), linked to a 2009 derivative trade known as Alexandria, accounted for 35 percent of its capital. That is 10 percentage points more than what is allowed.

A second senior source close to the matter said Monte dei Paschi could also be part of a three- or four-way merger with UBI, Banco Popolare BAPO.MI and Banca Popolare di Milano PMII.MI to create Italy's third biggest bank. But such a complex deal would be difficult to achieve, the source said.

Banco Popolare's CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti said at the weekend he is not in talks with UBI for now and his "dream" was a merger with Pop Milano. The Milan bank has in turn said it has had no contacts with anyone but wants to move quickly to avoid a hostile takeover.

($1 = 0.9362 euros)

(additional reporting by Paola Arosio and Andrea Mandala, Giselda Vagnoni in Rome, writing by Silvia Aloisi. Editing by Jane Merriman)