Wireless products maker Ubiquiti Networks Inc's (UBNT.O) quarterly revenue rose 6.6 percent, helped by gains in its WLAN business.

Ubiquiti shares were up 24 percent at $26.19 in after-market trading.

Net profit rose to $28.8 million, or 32 cents per share in the fourth quarter, from $28.4 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, company earned 33 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $101.2 million.

