Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
LONDON Swiss bank UBS UBSN.VX said its performance in the third quarter continued to reflect concern among clients about geopolitical instability, coupled with a traditional summer slowdown.
Tom Naratil, UBS's chief finance officer, declined to give specific guidance on the bank's performance in the third quarter but said it "will reflect the environment indicated in the outlook statement in Q2 results".
Naratil said at an investor conference on Tuesday there were concerns about geopolitical instability, central bank monetary policy and global growth prospects, echoing the guidance given by the bank at Q2 results. There was also the traditional summer lull, he said.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.