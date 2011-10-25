ZURICH Swiss bank UBS AG said on Tuesday that an investigation into the unauthorized trading activities had determined that certain individual controls had not been effective.

"Following the discovery of the unauthorized trading activities, management has determined that these controls were not effective on December 31, 2010," the bank said in a statement published at the same time as its third-quarter results.

The bank said it had identified two control deficiencies related to counterparties of trades and the inter-desk reconciliation process, and that it was taking measures to address them.

The bank said investigations were ongoing and it may broaden the scope of findings to take additional measures. It also confirmed the reliability of its financial statements in its 2010 annual report.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley)