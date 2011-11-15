ZURICH Sergio Ermotti's first job as chief executive of UBS USBN.VX will be to reassure investors the bank is returning to its Swiss roots following a $2 billion rogue trading scandal which toppled former CEO Oswald Gruebel.

Ermotti, interim CEO since late September and due to face investors at a key event in New York later this week, had his position made permanent on Tuesday.

UBS also said former Bundesbank president Axel Weber will become chairman in May, a year earlier than planned.

Ermotti's appointment ended a two-month leadership vacuum at UBS as the bank struggled with the fallout from trades Kweku Adoboli has been accused of running. A UBS probe into the alleged dealings of Adoboli, who will appear for a plea and case management hearing later this month, is ongoing.

Ermotti, who joined UBS in April as head of Europe, Middle East and Africa, said on Tuesday the group will focus more on its flagship private bank, the world's third-largest according to a benchmark survey by Scorpio Partnership.

"A focused, less complex and less capital-intensive investment bank and our asset management business are also key elements for growing our wealth management franchise," he said.

Ermotti commutes to UBS's Zurich headquarters from nearby Zug, where his two sons attend school. Ermotti and his family spend weekends in Montagnola, a village overlooking Lake Lugano.

Near-fanatical about sports as a teen, Ermotti originally wanted to become a ski teacher, but decided against it after an apprenticeship at Corner Bank, a local Ticino lender. He remains an avid skier, and owns a home near St. Moritz.

In his only interview since taking over from Gruebel in September, Ermotti struck a conciliatory tone and played up his own Swiss roots. He said he, like many Swiss, had been saddened to see UBS stumble over more than $50 billion in writedowns which culminated in a government-led bailout in 2008.

At the time, Ermotti had wondered whether the once-proud Swiss bank would go the way of now-defunct airline Swissair.

Ermotti says he wants to return his country's flagship bank to its former glory as it prepares to celebrate its 150th anniversary next year. "IBM and Apple also used to be stars like UBS. Then they almost went bust but today they are right back up there again," he told Blick am Sonntag in an interview. "UBS has everything that it takes to make it back to the top."

Ermotti came under fire in the domestic press in his initial weeks as CEO, drawing criticism over his involvement with a chain of luxury hotels, the holding company of which was based in a tax haven, Panama.

Ermotti said the business had its tax affairs in order and he had been working to bring its base to Switzerland.

Other remarks highlighting Switzerland has grown prosperous through undeclared funds did not represent the kind of diplomatic tightrope the head of a major Swiss bank is expected to navigate with ease.

Weber's early arrival may bring challenges, given the former German central banker had seen Ermotti as fallback CEO option, and sought to bring in a suitable candidate from outside UBS, sources said, adding Weber was already an influential voice on the bank's board, even without a formal vote.

Ermotti's arrival at UBS in April followed his exit last autumn from Italian bank UniCredit (CRDI.MI), which he left after his backer, former UniCredit head Alessandro Profumo, resigned.

At UniCredit, Ermotti was known as a team-builder who reorganized and streamlined a disparate stable of securities units which had been working mostly independently of each other.

Ermotti's career track is typical of many European bankers: parlay experience at a bulge-bracket U.S. investment bank to a smaller second-tier European player. In Ermotti's case, he joined Merrill Lynch in 1987 where he spent 16 years.

He then took a sabbatical, during which he returned to his native Ticino and took on the hotel mandate, before joining UniCredit late in 2005.

Also between his stints at Merrill Lynch and UniCredit, Ermotti reportedly took an interest in 2004 in Banca del Gottardo, a private bank whose owner Swiss Life was weighing whether to offload. Ermotti reportedly wanted to take a small stake in Gottardo himself and become chairman or CEO, backed by UniCredit taking a majority stake.

Though the deal fell apart, it highlighted that Ermotti, like many investment bankers in the boom era, accumulated enough personal wealth to consider a sizable investment himself.

Like Gruebel, Ermotti has inched away from a target of a 15 billion Swiss franc ($16.5 billion) profit. He has said UBS planned to set a return-on-equity target at its investor day on Thursday. That will likely be at a lower level than in the past, as regulators demand more capital against riskier activities.

Ermotti's appointment as acting CEO in September was received well internally, according to sources at UBS. He was lauded for striking a conciliatory and far more cooperative tone than Gruebel, who could be sharp and impatient with staff.

($1 = 0.907 Swiss franc)

