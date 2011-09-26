ZURICH Shareholder group Ethos on Monday said it wanted ex-Bundesbank chief Axel Weber to join the board of directors of Swiss bank UBS as soon as possible.

Weber is scheduled to succeed Chairman Kaspar Villiger in 2013, but the resignation of Chief Executive Oswald Gruebel over a $2.3 billion rogue trading scandal has prompted calls for Weber to join sooner.

"Axel Weber should be elected to the board of directors as soon as possible," Ethos director Dominique Biedermann told Reuters.

"UBS can hold an extraordinary general meeting within a month. The bank has proved in the past that this is possible."

Villiger said at the weekend he intends to remain chairman until 2013 and that it would not be ideal for continuity for the chairman and CEO to leave at the same time.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt; writing by Catherine Bosley)