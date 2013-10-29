ZURICH UBS UBSN.VX said it took "swift" action to review how it trades foreign exchange following a media report over possible manipulation in the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market.

"We took swift action," and are cooperating with regulatory authorities while conducting its own investigation internally, the Swiss bank's Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti told journalists following third-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

He did not give any further details.

Earlier on Tuesday, the bank told investors it had taken and would continue to take "appropriate" action in respect to staff as a result of the ongoing review, without elaborating.

