UBS AG's chief executive Oswald Grübel's resignation came after the bank's board refused to support his plan to overhaul the bank's strategy and corporate governance, The Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Citing two people involved in the process, the FT reported that Grübel had received unanimous support from the board on Friday to remain as CEO.

However, the board refused to support two demands from Grübel, the newspaper said. The demands were that the bank remain as some form of universal bank, comprising wealth management, asset management and investment banking, and that the board should be overhauled, the newspaper said.

Grübel wanted the appointment of Axel Weber, the former Bundesbank president, who is due to take over as chairman in April 2013, accelerated by a year, the newspaper said.

"He went to the board and said: 'Here's what I need'. That included fast-tracking his vision of strategy for the bank and revamping the board, including getting rid of some board members," the newspaper said, citing one person involved in the decision-making. "That support wasn't forthcoming."

Some board members supported Grübel's demands and tried to convince him to stay, the newspaper said.

Grübel announced his resignation on Saturday in the wake of a trading scandal that had cost the Swiss bank as much as $2.3 billion.

