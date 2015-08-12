The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at its headquarters Zurich in this July 27, 2015 file photo. To match story SWISS-BANKS/ASIAPAC-WEALTH REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

NEW YORK Swiss bank UBS UBSG.VX said on Wednesday it appointed new roles in its foreign exchange, interest rates and credit (FRC) business with Dylan Roy to head of the group's Americas division.

Roy will succeed Kevin Arnold, who will move on Nov. 1 into the newly created role as the global head of senior relationship managers in investor client services, UBS said in a statement.

Roy is currently the bank's head of U.S. rates trading.

Other appointments in the FRC unit included Giuseppe Nuti, who will become head of U.S. rates trading on Nov. 1. He was previously in the FRC's electronic execution trading for the Americas.

