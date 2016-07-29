Sprint loss narrows as subscriber growth beats expectations
Sprint Corp reported on Tuesday a slimmer quarterly loss and revenue that beat estimates as the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier added more subscribers than expected by Wall Street.
ZURICH Switzerland's biggest bank UBS (UBSG.S) on Friday scrapped short-term guidance on its profitability target amid market uncertainty.
"At least until we see sustainable stabilization across the macroeconomic and geopolitical arenas, we believe it no longer makes sense to provide short-term return guidance," Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said in a call with analysts for the bank's second-quarter results.
"However, we still believe we can achieve our targets in a more normalized environment."
In its results presentation, UBS kept its target for adjusted return on tangible equity of more than 15 percent but no longer gives a timeline for the goal. It had previously guided for 2018. The bank also no longer gives expectations for adjusted RoTE for 2016 and 2017.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by David Holmes)
HOUSTON Exxon Mobil Corp boosted its 2017 capital budget on Tuesday on a bet that oil prices have stabilized, but posted its lowest quarterly profit since 1999 as it took a $2 billion charge against the value of natural gas reserves from its buyout of XTO Energy.
MUNICH, Germany Top European engineering group Siemens raised its earnings forecasts on Tuesday after industrial business profit jumped 26 percent in the fiscal first quarter, lifted by its factory automation unit.