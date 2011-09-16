ZURICH Swiss bank UBS, stung by a $2 billion loss from rogue trading, will say in November it is to scale back its investment bank, cutting thousands more jobs, the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper reported on Friday.

The paper, citing UBS insiders, said the bank would announce the major restructuring at a planned investor day on November 17. A UBS spokesman declined to comment.

The $2 billion that UBS said on Thursday a London-based trader had lost it in rogue dealing, compared with the annual 2 billion Swiss franc ($2.3 billion) saving it hoped to make in cuts detailed last month involving 3,500 jobs.

Chief executive Oswald Gruebel has said he was reviewing the size and structure of the investment bank, particularly its fixed income division, after he was forced to pull back from aggressive medium-term profit targets.

Gruebel, a former boss at Credit Suisse, was brought out of retirement in 2009 to try to turn UBS around after it had to be rescued by the Swiss state in the financial crisis when the investment bank racked up massive losses on toxic assets.

Gruebel has aggressively expanded the investment bank to almost 18,000 staff from 16,500 a year ago but the unit has struggled, like others in the industry, as markets have sagged in recent months and tougher regulation has weighed.

UBS stock fell 10.8 percent on Thursday to end at its lowest close since March 2009, after the bank said it might post a third-quarter loss due to the trading, a huge blow as it struggles to rebuild credibility after years of crises.

