ZURICH UBS Chairman Kaspar Villiger said he had no doubts about the future of investment Banking head Carsten Kengeter with the Swiss bank, praising his team for moving fast to limit losses over the alleged rogue trading scandal.

Speaking of efforts by Kengeter and his colleagues to deal with the discovery of a huge loss, Villiger said: "I think they did really an excellent job."

Villiger was speaking in a conference call with journalists.

Chief Executive Oswald Gruebel resigned on Saturday, and UBS appointed Sergio Ermotti, head of Europe, Middle East and Africa, to replace him on a temporary basis.

(Reporting by Catherine Bosley)