Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
ZURICH UBS UBSG.VX said on Thursday it will set up a separate group asset and liability unit to help it manage risk in the bank's new structure, which ensures it can be broken up more easily in case of a renewed crisis.
Claude Moser, currently group treasurer at the Zurich-based bank, will head up the new Group Asset and Liability Management unit outside of its Treasury unit, UBS Chief Financial Officer Tom Naratil said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.
A UBS spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.
Part of the new unit's task will be strengthening the bank's global risk management and the changes will come into effect from Jan. 1.
Carlo Pellerani will replace Moser as group treasurer, the memo said. Duncan Rodgers, currently head of Treasury Asset and Liability Management at UBS, has also been appointed deputy head of the new unit and will lead the new asset and liability exposure management area.
Switzerland's biggest bank is making the changes "to respond to the emerging regulatory direction of greater regional and legal entity self-sufficiency," Naratil said in the memo. The bank also hopes to benefit from economies of scale.
UBS said in May it planned to break with its existing structure in which a parent company holds a host of interconnected branches, in order to satisfy regulators' demands for separate legal entities in different regions.
It is nearing the end of a share-for-share exchange launched in September as part of the restructuring drive. It has said it expects to propose a supplementary payout to shareholders of at least 0.25 francs a share once it had completed the transaction.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by David Evans)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.