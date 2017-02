ZURICH The UBS trader accused of causing losing around $2 billion in unauthorized dealing worked in the equities division in London, Switzerland's NZZ newspaper reported on Thursday.

Citing UBS, the NZZ reported the huge loss was due to "a trader with substantial criminal energy" working in London equities, who had been discovered on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman for UBS would only confirmed the person in question worked in London and had been arrested by police.

(By Catherine Bosley)