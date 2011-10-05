LONDON/ZURICH An internal investigation into the UBS UBSN.VX "rogue trading" scandal showed risk systems detected unauthorized activity but no proper action was taken, the bank's new interim boss said as two heads of the division stepped down.

UBS said on Wednesday its co-head of global equities, Francois Gouws and Yassine Bouhara, had resigned following the equity trading losses of $2.3 billion.

New chief executive Sergio Ermotti said UBS, which is conducting an internal investigation into the losses, had failed to act on indications of unusual activity.

"We have to be straight with ourselves. In no circumstances should something like this ever occur," Ermotti said in an internal memo seen by Reuters. "The fact that it did is evidence of a failure to exercise appropriate controls.

"Our internal investigation indicates that risk and operational systems did detect unauthorized or unexplained activity but this was not sufficiently investigated, nor was appropriate action taken to ensure existing controls were enforced. This is simply not acceptable."

UBS was rocked last month by the discovery of the unauthorized trading in its equities division.

It prompted the resignation of CEO Oswald Gruebel on September 24.

UBS trader Kweku Adoboli has been accused of the rogue trading, and his lawyer told a London court he was "appalled at the scale of the consequences of his disastrous miscalculations."

Eight people in the equities business were facing disciplinary action, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The co-chief operating officers of the equities division, Sethu Palaniappan and Niraj Gudka, are among those facing disciplinary action, the source said.

The rest are front office staff. Other "responsible functions," possibly outside equities, could also face disciplinary action, Ermotti said.

Mike Stewart, who only joined UBS from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) two days ago, will become sole head of equities, the same role he had at BofA Merrill.

He had been due to become co-head of global equities with Gouws, while Bouhara moved to run emerging markets.

(Additional reporting by Steve Slater in London; editing by Sinead Cruise and Will Waterman)