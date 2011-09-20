A shareholder group has criticized UBS for appointing the chairman of its internal risk committee to lead the investigation into loss of more than $2 billion by a rogue trader, the Daily Telegraph reported.

UBS on Monday announced an internal investigation into the catastrophic failure of its risk systems after rogue equity trades cost the Swiss bank $2.3 billion.

Manifest, an independent proxy voting and corporate governance support service, questioned why David Sidwell had been appointed to oversee the review.

"It's right and proper that UBS should hold a review," the newspaper quoted Sarah Wilson, chief executive of Manifest, as saying on Tuesday.

"However, shareholders may well be concerned that it is being led by the chairman of the risk committee that presided over the alleged failure.

"It raises questions whether the review can be truly objective and independent. Will the bank be able to produce a forensic analysis of its own shortcomings?"