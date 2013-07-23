Obese people may get less 'comfort care' at the end of life
(Reuters Health) - - Obese people in the U.S. may not receive the same kind of care at the end of their lives as people who are thin or normal weight, suggests a new study.
A panel of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration narrowly recommended approving Belgian drugmaker UCB SA's rheumatoid arthritis drug for an additional indication.
FDA advisers voted 7-6, with one abstention, in favor of approving the drug, certolizumab. Eight members of the 14-member panel also said the drug provides a clinically meaningful beneficial effect. One member abstained from voting.
The panel unanimously voted in support of the safety profile of the therapy.
UCB is seeking approval to market the drug for forms of inflammatory arthritis that mainly affect the spine and pelvic joints. These include active axial spondyloarthritis (SpA), ankylosing spondylitis and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA).
(Reporting by Pallavi Ail in Bangalore,)
(Reuters Health) - - Obese people in the U.S. may not receive the same kind of care at the end of their lives as people who are thin or normal weight, suggests a new study.
Johnson & Johnson said on Friday that a state court jury in Missouri had returned a verdict in its favor in the latest trial to arise out of thousands of lawsuits alleging the company's talc-based products can increase the risk of ovarian cancer.
(Reuters Health) – - People using peer-to-peer services like Airbnb, which link potential guests to hosts offering space in their homes, can find plenty of smoking-friendly lodging, according to a recent Canadian study.