Saudi Aramco to list locally and abroad in second half of 2018: CEO
MANAMA Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.
KAMPALA China's CNOOC (0883.HK) has won a final production license for Uganda's Kingfisher oil field and will spend $2 billion over four years to develop it, a senior Ugandan official said on Thursday.
Uganda, which struck oil in 2006 and has estimated reserves of 3.5 billion barrels, is aiming for commercial output in 2016. It is one of several nations in the east African region looking to develop newly found hydrocarbons.
The Kingfisher field, with an estimated 635 million barrels of reserves of which 196 million are recoverable, would produce between 30,000 to 40,000 barrels of crude per day, Uganda's junior energy minister, Peter Lokeris, said.
"Developing the Kingfisher field is estimated to cost over $2 billion to be spent over the development period of four years," he said.
Production would be achieved by drilling 40 development wells, of which 27 would be producers and 13 would be injection wells, he said. Uganda would press on with a planned refinery and other infrastructure as CNOOC developed Kingfisher, he added.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; writing by Edmund Blair; editing by Louise Heavens and Keiron Henderson)
MANAMA Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.
LONDON A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.
SAO PAULO A unit of Brazil's TRX Holding Investimentos has entered a joint venture to buy and renovate multi-family housing projects in the United States, hoping to profit from the residential rental market in the world's largest economy.