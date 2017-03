WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department on Wednesday said a former Guantanamo Bay detainee was among several people arrested in Uganda under suspicion of having links to the killing of a prominent prosecutor there.

State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said U.S. government personnel supported the Ugandan operation. She said a former Guantanamo detainee who was released in 2006 was detained.

