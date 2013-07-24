LONDON Britain's state-run 'bad bank' has agreed to sell a portfolio of former Northern Rock loans to U.S. private equity firm J.C. Flowers and debt recovery business Marlin Financial for a combined 400 million pounds ($615 million).

UK Asset Resolution (UKAR) is selling the performing loans in the portfolio left over from the cooperative saver's bailout in 2007 to OneSavings Bank, a small regional lender owned by JC Flowers, with the remainder being bought by Marlin.

The size of the individual transactions were not disclosed. However, a source with knowledge of the deals said UKAR would make a small profit. UKAR was advised by Morgan Stanley.

UKAR is a so-called zombie bank that does not take new business and is winding down the loans of Northern Rock and Bradford & Bingley, two of Britain's customer-owned "building societies" which were nationalized in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis. It has said it will accelerate the run-off by selling books of loans when it can.

The bank said the sale formed part of that process while maximizing value for the taxpayer. It said the deal would not affect the terms and conditions of the loans for the 140,000 customers affected.

After being nationalized, Northern Rock's business was split into two companies. A 'good' bank that was open to new business was sold to Richard Branson's Virgin Money, while the book of old loans were handed over to UKAR.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Laura Noonan and Patrick Graham)