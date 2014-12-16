Customers shop for groceries in a supermarket in London October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON Britain's grocery market returned to marginal growth of 0.1 percent in the 12 weeks to Dec. 7 after a historic first decline in last month's figures, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said all of Britain's so-called "big four" grocers posted sales declines in the period, while discounters Aldi and Lidl reached a record combined market share of 8.6 percent.

Sales at market leader Tesco fell 2.7 percent over the period. Sales at Asda (WMT.N), Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) and Morrisons (MRW.L) fell 1.0 percent, 1.8 percent and 3.2 percent respectively.

Kantar said grocery inflation saw its fifteenth successive fall and now stands at -0.7 percent.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)