LONDON The five leading holders of Ukrainian sovereign and quasi-sovereign bonds have formed an ad-hoc creditors committee to agree a solution to Kiev's debt issues, according to a statement received by Reuters on Thursday.

The statement, sent to other bondholders, said the group, which holds around $10 billion worth of bonds was developing a proposal that would give Ukraine the "necessary financial liquidity support it has requested whilst also meeting the objectives of the Noteholders without any principal debt reductions."

Ukraine has sought maturity extensions as well as principal and coupon reductions as part of its debt restructuring.

The statement was sent by the Blackstone Group and law firm Weil, Gotshal and Mange which are advising Ukraine's biggest creditor Franklin Templeton. The asset manager is estimated to hold over a third of Ukraine's outstanding sovereign debt.

The committee supported "a rapid, open, transparent and equitable restructuring process, in line with market standard restructuring principles," it added.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Jamie McGeever)