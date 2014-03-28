BERLIN Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a visit to Berlin on Friday his country has no private agenda in the Ukraine crisis and hoped it would be resolved by political and diplomatic means.

"China does not have any private interests in the Ukraine question," Xi told a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. "All parties involved should work for a political and diplomatic solution to the conflict."

In an U.N. Security Council vote earlier this month on a draft resolution to condemn a Moscow-backed referendum in Crimea, paving the way for the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula to Russia, China's abstention isolated Russia.

"If I were Russia I would not be satisfied with the number of votes in favor of Russia," said Merkel.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown, Erik Kirschbaum and Michelle Martin)