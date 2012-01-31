Dineo seen developing into cyclone, nears Mozambique
MAPUTO Tropical storm Dineo surged towards the southern coast of Mozambique on Wednesday, prompting a government appeal to people living in coastal towns to reinforce the roofs of their homes.
KIEV At least 30 people have died in the past five days in a cold snap in Ukraine that has brought temperatures down to minus 33 Celsius (minus 27 Fahrenheit), the Emergencies Ministry said Tuesday.
Most of the victims were homeless people, the ministry said. Another 500 people have been treated in hospital for frostbite and other cold-related ailments.
Ukraine has been experiencing its coldest winter in six years. Temperatures in the former Soviet country do not normally sink below minus 15C (5F).
The ministry said 1,600 centers had been set up to provide make-shift accommodation and dispense food and drinks for homeless people.
BRUSSELS European Parliament on Wednesday adopted draft reforms of the EU's carbon market post-2020 that aim to balance greater cuts in greenhouse gases with protection for energy-intensive industries.
OSLO Sea ice around Antarctica has shrunk to the smallest annual extent on record after years of resisting a trend of man-made global warming, preliminary U.S. satellite data showed on Tuesday.