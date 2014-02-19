KIEV Delivery of $2 billion credit to Ukraine from Russia, the second tranche of a promised $15 billion aid package, has been delayed until Friday, a Ukrainian government source said on Wednesday.

A first tranche of $3 billion, aimed at helping the ex-Soviet republic pay foreign debts this year and prop up its national currency amid widespread unrest, was disbursed at the end of December.

Ukraine's interim government had been hoping a second tranche of $2 billion would be delivered soon by Russian purchase of Ukraine-issued eurobonds. But a Ukrainian government source said: "The deal has been put off until Friday for technical reasons. We expect the money to come on Friday."

