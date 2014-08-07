Cars of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), transporting members of a group of international experts, drive to the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the town of Debaltseve, Donetsk Region August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A member of a group of international experts gets ready to leave the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, at the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Members of a group of international experts get ready to leave the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, at the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Members of a group of international experts get ready to leave the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, at the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Members of a group of international experts observe a minute of silence as they pay tribute to the victims killed in the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 plane crash before they leave the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Dutch colonel Cornelis Kuijs (R), the commander of a group of international experts, shakes hand with a Malaysian expert before they leave the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, at the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV The Ukrainian government said on Thursday it was suspending a ceasefire with separatist rebels at the crash site of the Malaysian airliner after an international recovery mission had been halted.

The Netherlands, which lost 196 of its citizens in the 298 passengers and crew who died on flight MH17 which was shot down on July 17, said on Wednesday it was halting the recovery mission because of continued fighting in the region.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte told journalists in The Hague the risk posed to the team of 70 Australian, Dutch and Malaysian experts was too great to continue working in the area.

A Ukrainian defense spokesman said Ukrainian forces were not carrying out any military action within 20 km (12 miles) of the site.

A government statement said later: "Experts were in agreement that the ceasefire regime in the area of the downing of the plane ... will not be in force until there is a second stage of the investigation."

