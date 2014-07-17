LONDON A Malaysian airliner which crashed in Ukraine was flying at 33,000 feet, some 1,000 feet above a closed section of airspace, an agency responsible for co-ordinating European airspace said on Thursday.

"According to our information, the aircraft was flying at Flight Level 330 (approximately 10,000 metres/33,000 feet) when it disappeared from the radar," Brussels-based Eurocontrol said.

"This route had been closed by the Ukrainian authorities from ground to flight level 320 (approximately 32,000 feet) but was open at the level at which the aircraft was flying."

Since the crash, all airspace in eastern Ukraine has been closed up to an unlimited height, the statement said.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Louise Ireland)