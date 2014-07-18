Flowers are placed outside the departure hall, in the wake of the downed Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777, at Schiphol Airport July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

A Dutch doctoral student and former member of the Indiana University rowing team was among the nearly 300 passengers killed when a Malaysian airliner went down in Ukraine, the university said on Friday.

Karlijn Keijzer, 25, was a doctoral student in the chemistry department at the university, according to a school statement. She was a member of the Indiana women's rowing team during the 2010-11 season when she was a graduate student, the university said.

Head rowing coach Steve Peterson said Keijzer became the leader of the team's top crew after being recruited from her hometown of Amsterdam.

"She was a phenomenal rower," Peterson told Reuters. "It was one of the best years we’ve had ever in our team history."

Peterson described Keijzer as "the ideal student-athlete" and recalled her happy, optimistic demeanor.

"She was always smiling," he said.

All 298 people on board Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 were killed when it went down on Thursday.

(Reporting by David Bailey and Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Bill Trott)