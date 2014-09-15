BERLIN The German government has no knowledge of any country delivering weapons to the Ukraine government, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said on Monday when asked about the Ukrainian defense minister's remarks that some NATO countries were sending arms.

"The question of whether weapons are being delivered should be directed to the countries that supposedly or allegedly are doing it. We are not one of those countries and I know of no such thing," said Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Valery Heletey said on Sunday that NATO countries were sending weapons to his country to help it fight pro-Russian separatists, following what he said were bilateral meetings with NATO defense ministers during a NATO summit in Wales on Sept. 4-5.

NATO officials have said the Western alliance will not send "lethal assistance" to non-member Ukraine but member states may do so.

